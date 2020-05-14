Sandra A. RecineSandra A. Cappello Recine, age 69, was a lifelong city resident of Bridgeport, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of 43 years to the late Angelo Recine. Born in Bridgeport on October 2, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Marion Dushugian Cappello. Before her retirement, she worked for Stratford public school systems where she ran the kitchen for over 20 years. Sandy loved being outside in the sun. She loved her flowers and spending her Sundays on the beach. She especially loved her family, her many friends, and her furry grandchildren. Survivors include her two devoted daughters, Lisa Recine and her husband Timothy of Trumbull and Lauren Recine of Bridgeport, a loving sister, Cheryl Spina and her husband Louis of Straford and three cherished granddaughters, Mikayla, Savanah and Juliette as well as two nephews, Anthony and Leonard. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Stratford Cat Project, P.O. Box 1261, Stratford, CT 06614 or to the Bridgeport Animal Shelter, 236 Evergreen St., Bridgeport, CT 06606 or to the Stratford Animal Shelter, 9 Frog Pond Lane, Stratford, CT 06614. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull.