Sandra Sime, 75, formerly of Walton, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport, CT following a long illness.
Born July 25, 1944 in Walton, she was a daughter of the late Barney and Mary Katus Radeker.
Sandy was a 1962 graduate of Walton High School. She then went on to attend SUNY Cobleskill and received her Associates degree. Sandy worked as a Real Estate Broker for RE/MAX Right Choice Real Estate for many years and worked for GE right after college. She was a devout Catholic, loved playing golf, cards, traveling, family outings, computers, pets, camping and cooking. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her sister Joyce R. Cook (Gary); nephew James Michael Cook; Uncles Donald Barriger and William "Bill" Watson; aunts Diana Klein and Francis Watson; niece Stephanie Alexander and longtime partner Allen Steeves. Besides her parents, Sandy was predeceased by her husband Walter Sime.
Sandy will be laid to rest at Walton Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations in Sandy's memory may be made to St. John the Baptist General Fund, 25 Benton Avenue, Walton, NY 13856.
Please remember during these unprecedented times to wear a mask when you go out in public and wash your hands frequently to keep yourself and others safe.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Courtney Funeral Home, Walton. To leave a message of hope and sympathy for Sandy's family please visit www.courtneyfh.com

Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Sandy at a Monroe Rotary Meeting in 1995 or 96. She became a great friend We always started our meeting with the pledge of allegiance and a song. She loved to sing even if it was a bit off key. The club is sadden to hear of her passing.
Phil Lindstrom
Friend
