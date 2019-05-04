Resources More Obituaries for Sandra Bavedas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sandra T. Bavedas

Sandra T. Bavedas slipped into eternal rest in the early morning hours of April 26th in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Born in Bridgeport and a longtime area resident, Sandra was a graduate of the Maplewood Elementary School in Bridgeport as well as Bassick High School, class of 1964. Following high school, Sandra graduated from the Nancy Taylor Business Institute.

Marrying her husband Anthony J. Bavedas Jr. at the United Church of Christ on North Avenue in Bridgeport on May 25, 1969, they would go on to have two sons in 1975 and 77.

Between growing up in Bridgeport and raising a family in Trumbull before eventually settling in Fairfield, Sandra had forged many local friendships and bonds along the way. She will also be missed by a broad group of friends in Palm Beach, Florida, where she lived for the last four years.

A vivacious personality and a life like a beam of light, it was often times you would hear Sandra's distinctive laugh in a room before actually seeing her.

Proud of her heritage, Sandra was fluent in Hungarian; her first language. She was an excellent chef in general, especially Hungarian dishes, and nothing matched her chicken paprikas made from scratch. Possessing a true heart without equal, she was sure to pass on a lot of those traditions to the next generation and they will be sure to pass it on themselves.

She enjoyed puzzles of all kinds, especially Scrabble, she was a good raconteur, a skillful blackjack player, a Jeopardy whiz, a WWE fan, an animal lover, a lover of music – her husband felt she knew old song lyrics better than anyone, a self-professed comedian and a self-confessed former getaway driver (a joke only her sons get).

Most importantly, she was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a mother, eventually a grandmother to two grandchildren whom she adored and always a true friend who would be there whenever she was needed.

In the late 1960's, she was a secretary at the Producto Machine Co., then Freeburg Smith & Co. in the early to mid-1970's. For the 1980's and most of the 90's, she transitioned to being a home maker.

An ever present parent with a generous heart in her sons' formative years, Sandra was an active mom at Fairfield Country Day School filling a number of roles while also being active on the Board of Family Services Woodfield. On top of all this, she rarely, if ever, missed a sporting, or school event that involved one of her two sons.

In the late 1990's, Sandra eventually returned to work with her husband filling several roles for 15 years between Legg Mason, Smith Barney, Morgan Stanley and was the compliance officer at Constitution Capital Corp.

Sandra was predeceased by her parents, Bert and Elizabeth Thomas of Fairfield as well as a sister-in-law, Susan K. Bavedas of Milford.

She leaves behind her adoring husband Anthony J. Bavedas Jr., her two sons, Matthew D. Bavedas of Trumbull, Gregory J. Bavedas, his wife Kathryn and their two daughters for whom she will be a guardian angel, Lillian Grace Bavedas and Olivia Mae Bavedas, all of Fairfield.

Her brother Robert N. Thomas and his wife Micky of Goshen, CT. Brothers in law Frank L. Bavedas of Milford, Ivan Podpolucha and his wife Sherril, Sandra's sister-in-law, both of Monroe.

She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews including Nancy Higginbotham of Jacksonville, FL and her husband Edwin. Jennifer Bavedas of Cary, NC. Amy Gently of Milford, Sarah Podpolucha, Nicole Podpolucha Palange and her husband Angelo all of Monroe.

Her nephews include Dr. Andrew Thomas and his wife Angela of St. Paul, MN, Frank Bavedas Jr. and his wife Carolyn of Moodus, CT, Ivan Podpolucha and his wife Roseanne of Brookfield, CT and Anthony Podpolucha of New Bedford, MA.

A Memorial Service for Sandra will be held in Connecticut at Fairfield Country Day School at 2:00 o'clock on June 30th - 2970 Bronson Rd. in Fairfield, CT 06824 (to attend, please call Betsy by June 10th at 203-437-2377 or 203-221-5556).

The family wishes to thank the medical staff, administration and volunteers of St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida for all they did to keep Sandra with us. Their presence and support was invaluable during a difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The New York Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Children – 161 William St., 9th Floor – New York, NY 10038

