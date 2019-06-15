Sandra T. Bavedas

Sandra T. Bavedas passed away on the morning of April 26th in Florida.

Born in Bridgeport, Sandra graduated from Maplewood Elementary School and Bassick High School, class of 1964. Following high school, Sandra graduated from the Nancy Taylor Business Institute.

Having lived Bridgeport, Trumbull and Fairfield Sandra forged many local friendships and bonds. She will also be missed by a broad group of friends in Palm Beach.

A vivacious personality and a life like a beam of light, it was often times you would hear Sandra's distinctive laugh in a room before actually seeing her.

Most importantly, she was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a mother, eventually a grandmother to two grandchildren and always a true friend who would be there whenever she was needed.

In the late 1960's, she was a secretary at the Producto Machine Co., then Freeburg Smith & Co. in the early to mid-1970's. For the 1980's and most of the 90's, she transitioned to being a home maker.

An ever present parent with a generous heart in her sons' formative years, Sandra was an active mom at Fairfield Country Day School filling a number of roles while also being active on the Board of Family Services Woodfield.

In the late 1990's, Sandra returned to work with her husband filling several roles between Legg Mason, Smith Barney, Morgan Stanley and was the compliance officer at Constitution Capital Corp.

Sandra was predeceased by her parents, Bert and Elizabeth Thomas. She leaves behind her adoring husband Anthony J. Bavedas Jr., her two sons, Matthew D. Bavedas, Gregory J. Bavedas, his wife Kathryn and their two daughters, Lillian Grace Bavedas and Olivia Mae Bavedas.

A Memorial Service for Sandra will be held at Fairfield Country Day School at 2:00 o'clock on June 30th - 2970 Bronson Rd. in Fairfield, CT 06824 (to attend please call Betsy at 203-221-5556).

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The New York Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Children – 161 William St. 9th Floor – New York, NY 10038