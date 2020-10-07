Sandra Zemola

Sandra Lee Zemola
On Sunday, October 4, 2020, Sandra "Sandy" Lee Zemola, peacefully entered eternal rest. Sandy was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Fusé; maternal grandparents, James and Louise Bennedetti; paternal grandparents, Raymond and Adora Zemola; aunt, Nancy Kells-Murphy; uncle, Robert Graham; and step-mother, Margie Neverdousky-Zemola. Sandy is survived by her beloved and devoted fiancée, Carlo D'Uva, of Middlebury, CT; father, Frank Zemola and his wife, Marlese Days, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; brother, James, his wife, Christine, and their children, Griffin and Kelly Zemola, all of Fairfield, CT; brother, Gary Zemola, of Newtown, CT; sister, Sharon Lynn (Sebastiano Bonaccorso) of Philadelphia, PA; aunts, Priscilla Graham, of Austin, AR and Carolyn (James) Covert, of Delray Beach, FL; and numerous, cherished cousins and their children. Friends may greet the family on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church, 300 N. Benson Road, Fairfield, CT at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lawncroft Cemetery, 1740 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. If you are unable to attend Sandy's service, you can visit this link to watch a live feed https://www.youtube.com/user/TrinityFairfield/live
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT, 06405 https://www.hospice.com/donate/
