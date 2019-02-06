Sanford E. Kohnke

Sanford E. Kohnke, age 102, of Fairfield, beloved husband of 72 years of Evelyn (Maxner) Kohnke, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family Saturday, February 2, 2019. Born in Pittston, PA, the son of the late Robert and Elizabeth Kohnke, he had been a Fairfield resident for the last 67 years. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II as a Pharmacist Mate 2nd Class onboard P.F. 62 performing convoy duties in both the Atlantic and Pacific. Mr. Kohnke was an accomplished swimmer and served as a swimming instructor in his younger years. He was the Aquatic Director of the Pittston, PA YMCA, and after coming to CT, served as the Health Director of the Bridgeport YMCA and the Director of Bear Rock Lodge YMCA family camp. He later worked as a Physical Therapist for the State of CT until his retirement. He was a member for many years of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and American Legion Post 74 in Fairfield. Survivors in addition to his loving wife Evelyn include two beloved children: Ellen Thompson of Fairfield and Sanford E. Kohnke, Jr. and his wife Nina of Dade City, FL; a granddaughter, Kimberly Martin and her husband Scott of Stratford; a step-grandchild, Josh Fuller; six cherished great-grandchildren, Bailey Curran, Maya Knutson, Braden Thompson, Kaylee, Riley and Vanessa Martin; and a niece, Dorothy Rodgers and her husband Gary of NY. He was predeceased by granddaughter, Amy Thompson Curran; a son-in-law, Robert Thompson and a brother, Robert Kohnke. A funeral service will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Interment with military honors will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary