Santo Lungariello
Santo Lungariello, age 92, beloved husband of Maria Feola Lungariello of Bridgeport, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Flumeri, Province of Avellino, Italy on May 31, 1928, he was a son of the late Michele Lungariello and Maria Candellino Lungariello. He came to the United States in 1969 and settled in Bridgeport. Before his retirement he worked at Bridgeport Machines for many years. Santo loved to travel, was a great bocce player, and was very interested in world politics, history and philosophy. He was a great story teller and will be always remembered for that talent by so many. He had numerous friends and was the one you could rely on for sage advice and counsel. But above all, he was truly dedicated to his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His life will be celebrated across continents and will be missed by many. In addition to his beloved wife Maria of 67 years, survivors include his five loving children, Maria Grazia Panfili and her husband Alberto of Palm Coast, FL, Michael Lungariello and his wife Maria of White Plains, NY, Pasquale Lungariello of Monroe and Mario Lungariello of Flumeri, Italy and Francesca DiNota of N. Grafton, MA, 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephew. He was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Maria Carla Lungariello.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Santo's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105