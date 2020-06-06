Sarah Ann Doyle
Sarah Ann Doyle, age 88 of Milford, beloved wife of the late Henry Doyle, passed away on May 29 at home following a long illness. Sarah was born in Barrhead, Renfreshire Scotland on May 15, 1932, daughter of the late Francis and Lucy Young. In 1970 Sarah and Harry, along with their children immigrated to the United States residing in Milford. Sarah worked at Burndy Corp. in Milford and later, retired after many years working at Milford Hospital. Sarah is survived by her children Frances O'Neill, and Mary Doyle of Milford, Lucia Doyle and Ann Lee of West Haven, Thomas Doyle (Laura) of Orange, and Ruth Doyle-Smart (Craig) of Ansonia, 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews both in the United States and Scotland. Besides her husband, Sarah was predeceased by her son's-in-law Hugh O'Neill, Michael Greig and Morgan Lee, and her siblings Frank, John, Joseph and James Young, Margaret Shields, Agnes Coubrough and Josephine Young. Burial services at St. Mary Cemetery, Milford will be private. The Doyle Family would like to thank the staff at US Renal Care of Orange CT and Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassion, empathy, and kindness during Sarah's illness. The James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Ave., Shelton is handling arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.tooheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 6, 2020.