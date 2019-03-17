Connecticut Post Obituaries
Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-3587
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Lordship, CT
View Map
Sarah Sadie Plude Lurix, age 100, of the Lordship section of Stratford passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank H. Lurix Sr. Born in Bridgeport, CT she was the daughter of George and Elizabeth Fanning Plude. Survivors include her daughter Jo-Ann Lurix of Stratford, son Buddy Lurix and his wife Jeanne of Mississippi, brother Leonard Plude, sister Shirley Niestemski, and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. from the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Peace Church, Lordship with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may call Monday 6-8 p.m.. To send online condolences please visit
www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2019
