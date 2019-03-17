|
Sarah Plude Lurix
Sarah Sadie Plude Lurix, age 100, of the Lordship section of Stratford passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank H. Lurix Sr. Born in Bridgeport, CT she was the daughter of George and Elizabeth Fanning Plude. Survivors include her daughter Jo-Ann Lurix of Stratford, son Buddy Lurix and his wife Jeanne of Mississippi, brother Leonard Plude, sister Shirley Niestemski, and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. from the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Peace Church, Lordship with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may call Monday 6-8 p.m.. To send online condolences please visit
www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2019