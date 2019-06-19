Sarah DeLaurentis Parrello

Sarah DeLaurentis Parrello, age 94, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Arnold J. Parrello, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Cambridge Manor. Born in Sulmona, Italy, the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine DeLaurentis, she had been an area resident for most of her life. Sarah performed secretarial work throughout the area for many years, and enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her beloved sister-in-law, Nancy B. DeLaurentis of Fairfield; her nephew and Godson, Louis Sulkazi of Fairfield; nephews, Anthony DeLaurentis of Fairfield, Thomas DeLaurentis of Fairfield, Mark DeLaurentis of Plano, TX and Joseph DeLaurentiis of Lugoff, SC as well as additional nieces and nephews in Easton, CT and Florida. She was predeceased by a sister, Madeline Sulkazi and two brothers, William DeLaurentis and Anthony DeLaurentis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery. Friends and family may call Friday from 5-7 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. The family wishes to express their thanks to At Home Compassionate Care and Cambridge Manor for the loving care provided to Sarah during her final years.