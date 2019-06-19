Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
700 Old Stratfield Road
Fairfield, CT
View Map
1924 - 2019
Sarah Parrello Obituary
Sarah DeLaurentis Parrello
Sarah DeLaurentis Parrello, age 94, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Arnold J. Parrello, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Cambridge Manor. Born in Sulmona, Italy, the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine DeLaurentis, she had been an area resident for most of her life. Sarah performed secretarial work throughout the area for many years, and enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her beloved sister-in-law, Nancy B. DeLaurentis of Fairfield; her nephew and Godson, Louis Sulkazi of Fairfield; nephews, Anthony DeLaurentis of Fairfield, Thomas DeLaurentis of Fairfield, Mark DeLaurentis of Plano, TX and Joseph DeLaurentiis of Lugoff, SC as well as additional nieces and nephews in Easton, CT and Florida. She was predeceased by a sister, Madeline Sulkazi and two brothers, William DeLaurentis and Anthony DeLaurentis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery. Friends and family may call Friday from 5-7 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. The family wishes to express their thanks to At Home Compassionate Care and Cambridge Manor for the loving care provided to Sarah during her final years. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 19, 2019
