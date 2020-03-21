|
|
Sarah R. Laracuenta
Sarah "Sadie" Rende Laracuenta, age 78, of Fairfield, beloved wife of Raymond Laracuenta, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Born in Port Chester, NY to the late Frank and Frances Pontillo Rende, Sadie graduated from Port Chester High School in 1959. Sadie went on to become a customer service representative with People's Bank in Wilton for 32 years before her retirement in 2007. During that time, she was one of the top representatives of the branch, which she generated over $10 million in new business for the branch. She took great pleasure in ceramics, painting, cooking, and reading a good book at St. Mary's by the Sea. Sadie's focus and passion was her family. She valued building a warm and loving home for her family (immediate and extended) as the most important element in her life. Besides her love of family and art, Sarah was an active member of the St. Ann Church Choir for over 10 years.
In addition to Raymond, her devoted husband of 56 years, Sadie will be lovingly remembered by her son, Raymond C. Laracuenta, of Oxford; her daughter, Kimberly A. Bunn, of Simsbury; her daughter-in-law, Nancy H. Laracuenta, of Oxford; her grandchildren, Nicholas Laracuenta, Emma Bunn, Kristen Laracuenta, and Connor Bunn; her sisters, Connie Stamatin, of Stamford and Francie Seltenrich, of Ipswich, MA; sisters-in-law, Maria Koleen, of Bridgeport, and Isabel Clark, of Bridgeport; many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by four sisters, Theresa Rende, Emily Malfitano, Helen Bridsall, and Marie Loffredo.
A private committal service will be held on Tuesday in St. Thomas Cemetery.
To sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 22, 2020