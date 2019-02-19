Sarah Roselyn Gladstein

Sarah Roselyn Gladstein, a longtime resident of Bridgeport and Fairfield, died after a brief illness in St. Petersburg, FL, on February 13th at the age of 99. She graduated at 16 from Central High, and married the late Paul Gladstein of Gladstein's Hardware, Bridgeport, in 1940 and was married for 55 years.

She lived on Harrel Avenue with her parents, the late Morris and Lena Mirsky, with her first two children, while Paul served as a combat soldier in Italy. She was the loving mother of 4 sons, Harvey, Stephen, Gary and David; she was extremely close to her 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother the late Philip Mirsky, and survived by her sister, Thelma Lebowitz.

She worked as an executive secretary at Caldor in Norwalk for many years. She was irrepressible, eternally youthful, and a very popular presence wherever she was. There will be a private service in Ft. Lauderdale.