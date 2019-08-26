|
|
Sarah (Sally) Spear Siksay
Sarah (Sally) Spear Siksay, age 87 of Ansonia formerly of Stratford passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Griffin Hospital. She was the widow of Donald B. Spear and Robert S. Siksay. Born in Bridgeport on October 24, 1931 she was a daughter of the late Harry and Cecile Baker Helmeck. Sally was a teacher for the City of Bridgeport Public Schools for 10 years and then became the Activity Coordinator at the Baldwin Center in Stratford. She was a proud member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Sally is survived by her sons; Jay Spear, Gary Spear, Andy Siksay, Arthur Siksay and Robert Siksay. She will be greatly missed by many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she really enjoyed. In addition to her husbands, Donald and Robert, she was predeceased by Ronny Siksay and Mary Siksay, and her caring friend William Onarato. Friends my greet the family on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main St. Stratford. Funeral services will take place Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home following the visitation. Inurnment will take place at a later date in St. Michael Cemetery. To offer online condolences please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 27, 2019