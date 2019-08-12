|
|
Dr. Saul Jack Landau
Dr. Saul Jack Landau of Bridgeport, CT (formerly of Orange, CT) passed away on August 12 after a brief illness. Born February 23, 1929 in New Haven, he was the third child of Harry and Rose Landau. He graduated with Honors from Hill House High School in 1947. He attended Yale University and received a full scholarship. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and received a BS in 1951, when he married his childhood sweetheart Leona Green Landau.
He graduated from the Yale School of Medicine in 1955. Dr. Landau moved his family to Chapel Hill, NC for an internship at the University of North Carolina Memorial Hospital. He then entered the Air Force and served as a Captain in Gunter AFB in Alabama. He returned to his home in the New Haven, CT area where he commuted to New York City to work at Bellevue Hospital. He then began his long career in private practice and at Grace New Haven Hospital (now Yale) where he was the first director of the Intensive and Cardiac Care Unit.
S. Jack Landau was more than a compassionate cardiologist. He served as President of the Connecticut chapter of the where he was instrumental in the teaching of CPR to the general public. He was a dedicated Yale Medical School Alumni.
He became an avid skier, golfer and tennis player. He enjoyed fine wines.
He and the love his life, Leona, were married for 68 years. They lived in Manhattan for eight years after his retirement from active practice. There they enjoyed opera, symphony, theater, dining and walking in Central Park.
He was predeceased by sister Maxine and daughter Joanne.
In addition to his beloved wife he leaves behind sister Ruth; sons Chuck (Catherine), Rick (Barbara), and Alan (Andrea); grandchildren Ryan, Rachel, Zack, Eva, Cory, Trevor, Eli, and Alex; great-grandchildren; Ella, Olivia, AJ, Hayden, Evan, Hunter and Jillian. Step-grandchildren Brian, Peter and India. Step-great-grandchildren, Michaela, Noah and Jonathan as well as numerous beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Jack Landau will be remembered for his love of community, learning and most of all his family. He taught his prodigy so much he dubbed it Landau University, complete with sweatshirts bearing the name. He discussed the importance of education, honesty and integrity.
He leaves the world better for his efforts, with a shining reputation, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral Services will be held at The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven on Tuesday afternoon August 13, at 2:00 p.m. with Interment service to follow at Mishkan Israel Cemetery, Jewell St., New Haven. A Period of mourning will be observed on Wednesday and Thursday from 3:30- 7:30 at the family's home in Bridgeport. Memorial Contributions may be sent to a in Saul's Memory. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 13, 2019