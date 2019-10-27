Connecticut Post Obituaries
Scott Duffy

Scott Duffy Obituary
Scott V. Duffy
Scott Vincent Duffy, age 46, of Weston, beloved husband of Meredith ( Merri ) Langdon Duffy, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 25, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 2-7 p,m, in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of the Ct Post. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Duffy children's education fund through the funeral home. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 28, 2019
