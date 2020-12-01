Scott Sedgwick
Scott Sedgwick, age 57, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Donna Greenawalt Sedgwick, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born in Norwalk on August 5, 1963, Scott was the son of Elizabeth Clark Sedgwick and the late Thomas Sedgwick. Growing up in Westport, he was a graduate of Staples High School, Class of 1981. Scott worked as a service technician for the Redwood in the Round Company for 35 years. Scott's true passions were fishing, boating, and spending time at Lake Winnipesaukee, NH. He had his unique way with words but would do anything for his family and friends. He was an avid sports fan of the UCONN Women's Basketball, New York Yankees Baseball, and New York Rangers Hockey teams. In his spare-time, he also enjoyed playing backgammon, target shooting, and fixing things. In addition to his wife and mother, Scott's memory will be cherished by his children, Scott Sedgwick, of Norwalk and Jessica Sedgwick, of Frederick, MD; a brother, Thomas Sedgwick, and his wife, Denise of St. Croix, USVI; a niece, Dr. Samantha Morrell and her husband, Dr. Shawn Morrell; and a nephew, T.J. Sedgwick. A memorial service to celebrate Scott's life will be announced when the weather is warm and family and friends can freely gather. Memorial contributions may be directed to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301or visit https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/
