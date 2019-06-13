Scott R. Stegner

Scott R. Stegner, age 59, of Shelton, beloved son of the late Burdette and Agnes Rynkiewicz Stegner, passed away suddenly on June 9, 2019 at his residence. Scott was born on January 13, 1960 in Bridgeport and was raised in Stratford. He graduated from Bunnell High School and Post College. He was an avid golfer, a former New England Junior Champion and was a former member of Mill River Country Club. Scott was a self-employed job recruiter, a sports enthusiast, and traveled to many sporting events. Scott was a passionate cook and he loved to entertain his friends at his house. His zest for life was evident by all of the friendships he made during his lifetime. Scott enjoyed attending the activities of his great-nieces and nephews, who lovingly referred to him as "Big Scott." Scott is survived by one brother, Dale Stegner and wife Sandra of Stratford. Three nephews, Scott Ulman of Milford, Todd Ulman and wife Angela of California and his beloved nephew, Craig Stegner and wife Andrea of Stratford. One niece, Darcy Cook and husband K.C. of Milford. Several great-nieces and nephews, Vance, Charlie, Carter, Camden, Major, Captain and Riley. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford by Rev. Russell Augustine. Interment will follow in Putney Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com

