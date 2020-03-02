|
|
Scott Zimmerman Reath
Scott Zimmerman Reath, age 53 of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly due to complications from a fall on Saturday, February 22nd at Aurora Baycare Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He was born on August 24th, 1966 in Norwalk, Connecticut to Robert and Patricia Reath. Scott grew up in Easton, Connecticut with his two siblings Michael and Christina Reath, where he attended Easton Public Schools. While attending Wittenberg University, class of 1988, Scott met his beautiful wife, Ginger Hummel.
It's impossible to convey what a unique individual Scott was; he was not afraid to be himself and brought a joyful spark to the world that cannot be replaced. Scott would never fail to make you laugh and was never ashamed of his quirky way of wandering through life. He is survived by his wife Ginger; children Alex, Janey, Robin, and future daughter-in-law Cassie Verbout; parents Bob and Pat Reath; sister Christina Reath Green, her husband David, and their children Eric, Maggie, and Emily Green; brother Mike Reath and his wife Alice; his in-laws the Hummel, Anderson, and Kenyon families; dogs Lila and Rosie and cat Meka; and countless other family members and friends.
Online condolences and service details can be found at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 3, 2020