Sean M. Armstrong

March 26, 1955 - March 9, 2019Sean Armstrong, passed away suddenly on March 9, 2019. He was born in Manhasset, New York. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne, his daughter Shannon White (Philip), his sister Roberta Armstrong of Arizona and Tracy (Armstrong) Clifton (Chris) of Florida.

He was predeceased by his father, John F. and his mother, Rita M. Armstrong.

Sean worked for almost 50 years in all facets of the automotive industry. He was passionate about powerboat racing and all things fast. He attended Weston Schools and Sacred Heart University.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on March 23rd at 11 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Weston.

Harding funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

Sean's heart was more tremendous than his larger than life personality. He truly loved and cherished his family and friends. Someone recently said "When a big guy like Sean passes from the world, he leaves a big empty place for all of us who knew him."

Charitable memorial contributions may be made in honor of Sean to the or Ronald McDonald House. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary