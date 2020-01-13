|
Sean A. Oldroyd
Sean A. Oldroyd, age 47 of Bridgeport, entered into rest on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was an active member of the Bridgeport Chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle club. He was the owner of Bridgeport Ink on Fairfield Ave. Friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donation may be made in memory of Sean to Robert Lance Barnum through the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 16, 2020