Services
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-579-1494
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Parente-Lauro Funeral Home Inc.
559 Washington Ave.
Bridgeport, CT 06604
Sean S. Oldroyd


1972 - 2020
Sean S. Oldroyd Obituary
Sean A. Oldroyd
Sean A. Oldroyd, age 47 of Bridgeport, entered into rest on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was an active member of the Bridgeport Chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle club. He was the owner of Bridgeport Ink on Fairfield Ave. Friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donation may be made in memory of Sean to Robert Lance Barnum through the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 16, 2020
Inform family & friends of Sean's passing.
