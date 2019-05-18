Sebastian Gangemi

Sebastian (Sebe, Sam, Coach) Gangemi, age 65, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Becky Sahagian Gangemi, passed away with his loving family by his side on May 15, 2019. Born in Saponara, Sicily on May 2, 1954, he was the son of the late Tindaro and Maria Gangemi. He came to Boston at the age of sixteen with his sister to be with his family that had moved to Roslindale, MA.

In addition to his beloved wife of 42 years, he is survived by his Pride and Joys-son Julian and his wife Casandra of Trumbull and daughter Jessica and her husband Ken Banks of Fairfield, his brother Nicola Gangemi and his sister Angela Molinario.

He was predeceased by his sister Concetta Cucinotta and brother Guiseppe Gangemi.

There are not many people who touched as many lives as Sebastian did. He had a smile that could brighten any room. Besides his family that he loved entirely, his second love was SOCCER. He was the Trumbull High School Boys Varsity Coach for 20 years. His position as the coach was much more than a job, it was his passion and every player was special to him. He was loved and respected by his players, his fellow FCIAC coaches and really anyone that knew him. He led the Eagles to four FCIAC titles and was the FCIAC Boys Coach of the Year four times as well as the State Coach of the Year in 2017.

He also owned J & J Service in Trumbull for 29 years. His station was much like Cheers-everyone knew him and always came by for a coffee and a talk about the latest soccer game. The walls in his station were lined with pictures of all of his teams through the years. His sense of pride over every one of them was always evident.

The family would like to thank the very compassionate Doctors, nurses and caregivers at Smilow Hospital for all of the wonderful care.

A celebration of Sebe's life will take place on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of THS Soccer.

