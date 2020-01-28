|
|
Sebastiano Costantini
Sebastiano Costantini, age 69, of Trumbull, husband of Dorothy Gancorz Costantini, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Torrice, Province of Frosinone, Italy on November 23, 1950, he was a son of the late Agostino and Filomena Fabrizi Costantini and came to the United States in 1959. He was an entrepreneur who owned many different businesses throughout his life. His greatest love was spending time with his seven grandchildren. In addition to his wife Dorothy of 45 years, survivors include five loving children, Anthony Costantini and his wife Stephanie of TN, Sebastian Costantini, Michael Costantini and his wife Litsa, Joseph Costantini all of Oxford and Angela Davis and her husband Glenn of PA, sisters, Natalina Marini, Lina Paniccia, brothers, Costantino (Gus) Costantini and his wife Sue and Antonello Costantini and seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Isabella, Elena, Gianna, Nina, Nico and Sebastian Jr. as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two daughters, Lisa and Danielle Costantini, a brother, Mario Costantini and a daughter-in-law, Ileana Costantini. Funeral services will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum at St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 29, 2020