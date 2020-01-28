Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Trumbul, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sebastiano Costantini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sebastiano Costantini


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sebastiano Costantini Obituary
Sebastiano Costantini
Sebastiano Costantini, age 69, of Trumbull, husband of Dorothy Gancorz Costantini, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Torrice, Province of Frosinone, Italy on November 23, 1950, he was a son of the late Agostino and Filomena Fabrizi Costantini and came to the United States in 1959. He was an entrepreneur who owned many different businesses throughout his life. His greatest love was spending time with his seven grandchildren. In addition to his wife Dorothy of 45 years, survivors include five loving children, Anthony Costantini and his wife Stephanie of TN, Sebastian Costantini, Michael Costantini and his wife Litsa, Joseph Costantini all of Oxford and Angela Davis and her husband Glenn of PA, sisters, Natalina Marini, Lina Paniccia, brothers, Costantino (Gus) Costantini and his wife Sue and Antonello Costantini and seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Isabella, Elena, Gianna, Nina, Nico and Sebastian Jr. as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two daughters, Lisa and Danielle Costantini, a brother, Mario Costantini and a daughter-in-law, Ileana Costantini. Funeral services will take place on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum at St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sebastiano's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -