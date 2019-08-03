|
|
Sebastiano Faustini
Sebastiano "Benny" Faustini, age 54, of Orange, beloved husband of Antoinette Faustini, passed away on August 1, 2019 in his home. He was born on July 17, 1965 in Milford to Livio Faustini and the late Annunziata Faustini.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 501 Naugatuck Ave., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH), followed by a burial at Saint Michael Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 4, 2019