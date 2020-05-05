Selvina P. Koczy
On May 3, 2020, Selvina P. Koczy, age 95, of Monroe, devoted wife of the late John E. Koczy and beloved Mother of Sally and Susan, passed away peacefully at home.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Monroe Center Cemetery, Route 110, Monroe. For further information and full obituary, please go to SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 5, 2020.