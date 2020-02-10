Connecticut Post Obituaries
Serafina Zeolla Obituary
Serafina Zeolla, age 98 of Shelton, CT died on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was born on October 13, 1921 in Decorata, Italy and was the daughter of the late Francesco and Libera Pozzuto and the wife of the late Antonio Zeolla, who passed away on December 3, 2003. Coming to the United States in 1954 she was a longtime resident of Bronx, NY before moving to Shelton, CT in 1982. In her lifetime she was a farmer, lived through World War II in Italy, immigrated to the United States, was a dressmaker, owned a fruit market and eventually became a real estate investor. In her retirement she enjoyed gardening, cooking, crocheting and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, Louis J. Zeolla (Lillian) of Oxford, CT and Stuart , FL, Joseph F. Zeolla (Angelamarie) of Shelton, CT and a brother, Angelo Pozzuto of Bronx, NY. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Giovanni Zeolla. She leaves to cherish her memory, 5 grandchildren, Christina Doyle (Tom), Lisa Farnen (Jim), Anthony Zeolla (Michelle), Francesca Ford (Robert) and Joseph Zeolla and 10 great-grandchildren, Jacob Ford, Katelyn Farnen, Jimmy Farnen, Marisa Doyle, Elena Ford, Michael Farnen, Olivia Zeolla, Mallory Doyle, Chelsea Zeolla and Jack Farnen. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Thursday, her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Shelton. Her entombment will follow at Mt. St. Peter Garden Mausoleum. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 11, 2020
