Serena Marie Mulligan
Serena was born on February 14, 1996, to (Eileen) Stacey Arisian and Severin Mulligan. She attended Foran High School and then went on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated in 2017, after which she spent a year traveling and working abroad. She then returned to Wisconsin and began her career as a project manager for Epic Systems, implementing their medical record technologies in hospitals nationwide. Serena had many passions, foremost of which were travel and personal connection. She spent more time traveling in her brief 23 years than many would in a lifetime. She used her time exploring our world to befriend and enrich the lives of countless people from all cultures, ages, and countless backgrounds, learning from everyone she met. She gave of her time and love with deep generosity, and it was her friendship that often linked people who otherwise would have gone on as strangers. She was grateful to all of those people who were a part of her life and was especially appreciative of those who wrote to her, reviving what she thought of as the lost art of letter writing. Serena is survived by her mother, Stacey Arisian, her father, Severin Mulligan, her brother, Dylan Mulligan, grandparents Eileen Arisian and James and Connie Mulligan. She was predeceased by her grandfather, Mitchell Arisian. Serena leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and loved ones. There will be no public service, rather there will be a private gathering of close family and friends to celebrate Serena's life. If so inclined, donations can be made to the Michael Mosier Defeat DIPG Foundation. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 24, 2019