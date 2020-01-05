|
|
Serge Harabosky
Serge Harabosky, age 74 of Newtown passed away comfortably and peacefully surrounded by loved ones on January 4th in his home. He had been living with multiple sclerosis for over 34 years. During his abundant and rich life, Serge had a passion for two things, his daughters and cars. Serge is survived by his daughters, Alexandra of Lausanne, Switzerland and Anna of New York City. He blessed them with a curiosity to travel and be active participants in some of the most important topics that face our society today: social justice, healthcare, and the environment. Serge's love for his daughters could be described as unparalleled and despite a very turbulent fight with MS, in his words, he would like them to go on smiling. Cars brought him professional success and allowed him to grow a company, A & T Engineering, into a leading figure in its field with Honda. Serge traveled, completed various projects, and made it his life's priority to ensure his girls were well rounded individuals. His successes in cars and through owning his own business allowed Serge sponsor a car that won a national championship and gain national recognition with his wide array of products. The funeral will take place on Wednesday, January 8th at 11:00 a.m. in Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main St., Newtown. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to be made to Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Association at P.O. Box 344, Newtown, CT 06470 or donate online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 6, 2020