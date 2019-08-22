Connecticut Post Obituaries
Seth Rule Obituary
Dr. Seth Michael Rule
Dr. Seth Michael Rule, 29, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away on August 16, 2019. Seth was born on March 9, 1990 in Milford, CT to Robert Rule and the late Janice Sojka Rule.
Seth was a 2008 graduate of Joseph A. Foran High School where he was on the swim team. Then, he graduated from UConn in 2012. Seth went on to pursue a doctorate from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM), graduating in 2016. He was currently a resident at St. Petersburg General Hospital. Seth's kind and compassionate nature made for a caring and dedicated doctor. He loved science and all things technology. Seth's sense of humor was admired by many and he always had a smile for everyone. He loved animals and being outside. Seth greatly enjoyed the beach, and even worked as a lifeguard at Silver Sands Beach in Milford. Seth was a wonderful friend who could be counted on and he will truly be missed by those who had the privilege of knowing him.
Seth leaves behind his father, Robert Rule; brother, Evan J. Rule; maternal grandmother, Jeanette Sojka; aunts and uncles, Dennis (Grace) Sojka, Joseph (Carol) Sojka, Jr., Theresa (David) Levis, Johnson (Eileen) Rule, Jr. and Richard Rule; cousins, Deanna, Dennis Jr., Joseph, Anthony, Joyce, Sarah, Emily, Shannon, Elizabeth, Penelope and Dylan. He also leaves behind his beloved border collie, Daenerys "Dany". In addition to his mother, Janice, Seth was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Joseph E. Sojka, Sr. and his paternal grandparents, Johnson and Elizabeth Rule, Sr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial will be private. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Connecticut, 359 Spring Hill Rd., Monroe, CT 06468 or to the Janice Rule Memorial Scholarship, c/o Cody-White Funeral Home (address above), please write checks payable to Robert Rule. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 23, 2019
