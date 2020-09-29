1/
Shakia Whitehurst
Shakia Shante Whitehurst
Shakia Shante Whitehurst, age 42, passed away on September 24, 2020. She was born on April 28, 1978 in Stamford, CT to Connie Whitehurst of New Haven, CT and Ronald Johnson of Sugar Hill, GA. In addition to her parents, her memory will be cherished by one son, Damien T. Pirro Jr.; and daughters, Journee S. Pirro and Saige S. Walker; brothers, Jared Miller and Ronald Johnson Jr.; one sister, Kayla Johnson. Grandmother Lillie Mae Whitehurst. Adoptive siblings Latoya Whitehurst, Gregory Sayles Jr, Granetta Sayles and Derrick Sayles, she is also survived by a host of aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., Cathedral of Holy Spirit Church, 729 Union Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Family will receive guest from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Service, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT.
For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Isaac Funeral Services - Bridgeport
985 Stratford Avenue
Bridgeport, CT 06607
(203) 333-0468
