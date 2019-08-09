Connecticut Post Obituaries
Shannon L. Gallagher
Shannon L. Gallagher, age 25, of Orange, passed away on August 7, 2019. Born in Milford on May 20, 1994, she was the beloved daughter of Michael C. Gallagher and Karen M. Habenschuss Gallagher, both of Shelton. Shannon was a graduate of Amity High School in Woodbridge, Class of 2012. Shannon had a vibrant smile and spirited personality that could bring life to any room. Her kindheartedness and exuberance were two of her most outstanding qualities. Shannon will be remembered by her friends and family for instilling in them a spirit of fun, fervor, and freedom that will continue to live on past her time. Her time spent here was brief but her spirit will continue everlasting. In addition to her loving parents, Michael and Karen, Shannon will leave behind two brothers, John and Shane; Grandparents, Carol, John and Laura; Uncles, John, James, Tony, and Rick; Aunts, Emily, Lisa, Donna, Debbie, Mary, and Lina; a handful of cousins and nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Richard E. Gallagher. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment will follow in Mount St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Friends may greet the family on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2019
