Shannon Lynn Sadler
Shannon Lynn Sadler, age 48, of Milford, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, with her loving family by her side. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. Friends and family are invited to gather at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. For a full obituary and to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2020