Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT
Shannon Sadler Obituary
Shannon Lynn Sadler
Shannon Lynn Sadler, age 48, of Milford, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, with her loving family by her side. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. Friends and family are invited to gather at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. For a full obituary and to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
