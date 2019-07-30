Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson Funeral Homes, Inc.
201 Meadow Street
Naugatuck, CT 06770-4003
(203) 729-2253
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family R. C. Church
700 Old Stratfield Rd.
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Boroskey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Boroskey


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Boroskey Obituary
SHARON R. BOROSKEY
Mrs. Sharon R. (Burke) (Giglio) Boroskey, 76, of Stratford, passed away Saturday evening July 27, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital.
She was born in Norwalk, March 19, 1943, a daughter of the late, John R. and Marie (Swetts) Burke and, was a graduate of Staples High School in Westport. She had worked at the Westport Public Library and retired in 2018, from the Conn. Post, where she had worked for over 25 years.
She leaves her life companion, Richard Biscoe of Stratford; one son, William Boroskey and his wife Kirsten of Sandy Hook; 3 sisters, Patricia Biehl of Boynton Beach, FL, Elizabeth Cachetto of Webster, NY, and Maryann Callahan of Fairfield; 4 grandchildren, Madison and William Boroskey and Amanda, and Justin Baxter. She was predeceased by her daughter Karen Baxter and a sister, Jackie Paul.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 2nd at 10 a.m. at Holy Family R. C. Church, 700 Old Stratfield Rd., Fairfield, CT 06825. Friends are asked to meet directly at the church prior to Mass. Burial will be in Assumption-Green Farm Cemetery, 73 Green Farms Rd., Westport. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the, Bridgeport Fallen Firefighters Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 522, Bridgeport, 06601-0522. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St. is assisting the family with the arrangements. For further information, or to send an online condolence, go to www.fordfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now