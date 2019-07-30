|
SHARON R. BOROSKEY
Mrs. Sharon R. (Burke) (Giglio) Boroskey, 76, of Stratford, passed away Saturday evening July 27, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital.
She was born in Norwalk, March 19, 1943, a daughter of the late, John R. and Marie (Swetts) Burke and, was a graduate of Staples High School in Westport. She had worked at the Westport Public Library and retired in 2018, from the Conn. Post, where she had worked for over 25 years.
She leaves her life companion, Richard Biscoe of Stratford; one son, William Boroskey and his wife Kirsten of Sandy Hook; 3 sisters, Patricia Biehl of Boynton Beach, FL, Elizabeth Cachetto of Webster, NY, and Maryann Callahan of Fairfield; 4 grandchildren, Madison and William Boroskey and Amanda, and Justin Baxter. She was predeceased by her daughter Karen Baxter and a sister, Jackie Paul.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 2nd at 10 a.m. at Holy Family R. C. Church, 700 Old Stratfield Rd., Fairfield, CT 06825. Friends are asked to meet directly at the church prior to Mass. Burial will be in Assumption-Green Farm Cemetery, 73 Green Farms Rd., Westport. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the, Bridgeport Fallen Firefighters Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 522, Bridgeport, 06601-0522. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Naugatuck, 201 Meadow St. is assisting the family with the arrangements. For further information, or to send an online condolence, go to www.fordfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 31, 2019