Sharon A. De Vellis
Sharon A. (Lewis) De Vellis, age 59, of Trumbull, beloved wife of Idilio De Vellis, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. Born on October 27, 1960 in Bridgeport, she was a daughter of Mary Ann Companik Lewis of Trumbull and the late George Lewis. Sharon was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Fairfield. Along with her husband, Sharon worked at and co-owned Giove's Pizza, a family business which she helped build up for many years. The most important part of Sharon's life was her family; one of her greatest joys was cooking and baking which she was proud to have passed down to her children. When she wasn't working, Sharon was known for her family gatherings and parties at her home, always bringing a smile to her face when family was around. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her husband Idilio of 33 years, she is survived by four loving sons, Daniel, Nicholas, Steven, and James De Vellis, all of Trumbull, her beloved sisters, Diane Pecora and her husband Brian of Stratford, Mary Ann Ruospo and her husband Joseph of Trumbull, and Linda Seaman and her husband Rodney of Trumbull, her adored aunt and uncle, Genevieve Campanik of Trumbull and Charles Campanik and his wife Ann of Trumbull, as well as several loving nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, February 4th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 3, 2020