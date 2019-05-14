Home

In Memory of Founder Sharon Dwyer Varga Milford Pancreate Cancer Walk May 18th Happy Birthday in Heaven. Sharon, you always had a positive attitude and always a smile on your face. However, you may be gone but not forgotten. Evelyn Dwyer, your Mom didn't say too much but that pain was greater than she could handle and this is why Mom went to Heaven with you. Your family is going to have to walk on the 18th of May in your memory. Thank you for your courage, your friend, Sergeant Leonard A.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 14, 2019
