MEMORIES SHARON DWYER VARGA I visited you at the hospital after your operation, your husband was sitting by your side, he really didn't look too happy. You had a surpised look on your face and you said, "Sarge I have a mission to get home soon" Sharon, you had a lot of strength and a lot of courage. I can't believe a whole year went by since you went with the Lord. Kathy, Janet and Dad miss you. Mom found you two months later to be with you. Much later I would call you from time to time and you always had a positive attitude. I would say, "Sharon, how is everything?" And you would always say, "Sarge I feel fine, I feel good." She would never let on that she wasn't. Sharon, I want you to know that your whole family misses you and Sergeant Leonard A. also misses you and your courage and strength. Your sisters and Leonard A. Benedetto and your Dad misses you very much.