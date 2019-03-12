Sharon L. Guerra

Sharon L. Hill Guerra, age 76 of Stratford, beloved wife of Daniel J. Guerra, Sr., passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Sharon was born in Bridgeport on August 11, 1942 to the late John and Rita M. (Gerwien) Hill and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a 1960 graduate of Stratford High School. Sharon was an avid fan of all sports, but most of all a devoted, wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cheering on her five granddaughters, never missing a sporting or extracurricular event. Survivors in addition to her beloved husband of 55 years, include her devoted children, Tracey Roballey and her husband Dr. Thomas Roballey of Shelton, and Daniel J. Guerra, Jr. and his wife Tina of Ridgefield, her loving granddaughters, Lauren Pambianchi and her husband Nicholas, Chelsea and Hailey Guerra, and Marissa and Kayla Roballey, her sister, Judi Mullany and her husband Dave, sisters-in-law, Elaine Thompson and her husband Jim, Terry Marranzino and her husband Dan, and brother-in-law, Fred Guerra and his wife Jayne, a special cousin, Kathleen Spillane, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may visit with Sharon's family on Wednesday, March 13th from 4-8 p.m. at the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. meeting directly at St. James Church, 2070 Main St., Stratford. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Monroe. Those desiring may make a donation in memory of Sharon to: The at, donate.lovetotherescue.org or to Ronald McDonald House, 860 Howard Ave., New Haven, CT 06519.