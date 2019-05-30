|
Sharon Palavra
Sharon M. Smith Palavra, age 60, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Constantine "Gus" Palavra, entered into eternal life on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Funeral services will take place on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. Ann's Church in the Black Rock Section of Bridgeport. All other services will be held privately. A complete obituary is forthcoming. To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 30, 2019