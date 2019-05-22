Sharon Reuther Bryce

Sharon Reuther Bryce, age 63, of Shelton, entered into rest on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Shady Knoll Nursing Center with her loving family by her side. She is the devoted wife of 43 years to Dennis Bryce. Sharon was born in Bridgeport on September 16, 1955 daughter of the late Christian and Marion (Moyher) Reuther, Sr. and was a Shelton resident for 42 years, previously living in Stratford. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart University in Fairfield where she was a member of the Red Hatters, and was employed for 40 years at GE as an administrative assistant. Sharon loved spending time with family and friends, and also enjoyed sitting on her deck admiring her flowers and watching the birds in her yard. She is the beloved mother of Davidson Bryce and his wife Natalie, Stephen D. Bryce and his wife Kirsten, and the late Allan Bryce, the cherished grandmother of Christian and Dean Bryce, and the loving sister of Christian Reuther and his wife Wendy, Kevin Reuther and his wife Celeste, Millie Reuther, and Linda Reuther, and her fiancee Gary Evon. She also leaves several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends may call on Wednesday, May 29th from 4 to 7 PM in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. On Thursday, her funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Shelton.