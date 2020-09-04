1/1
Sharon Smeets
Sharon M. Smeets
Sharon M. Smeets, age 74, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 at Saint Vincent's Medical Center. Sharon was born June 22, 1946 to the late Michael William Sarback and Isabelle "Babe" Barrett Sarback. Sharon retired from the Jewish Home in Bridgeport, where she had worked as a Nurse's Aide for over 21 years. She was a member of the Cadet Drum Corp with her late father. Sharon had a zest for life, energetic, and always animated when telling stories. She enjoyed being outside doing yard work. Sharon was detail oriented and would spend time handwriting personalized cards with thoughtful and unique messages of hope. She will be sorely missed by her cherished cat, Zoe. Sharon is survived by her companion of 8 years, Ray Roldan, two sons, Shawn Smeets and Kevin VonSmeets, and grandchildren Aiden and Kailey. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. According to Sharon's wishes all other services will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 4, 2020.
