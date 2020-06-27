Sharon Susan Rackiewicz
Sharon Susan Rackiewicz, 76, of Milford, beloved wife of 56 years to Joseph Rackiewicz, passed away peacefully at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by her family on June 24, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born on September 28, 1943 in Bridgeport she was the daughter of the late Frank and Angela (Christino) Nicolett MacLannan.
Sharon was a graduate of Central High School and graduated as an R.N. from St. Vincent's School of Nursing. She was the epitome of a hands on, loving, compassionate nurse. She spent much of her time in geriatric nursing care and later administration at Pond Point Health Care and Milford Health Care namely. She was a Boy Scout Den Mother for her sons and a Brownie/Girl Scout Leader for her daughter. She later helped as a leader with her granddaughter's Brownie/Girl Scout Troop.
She was an outstanding cook but also truly enjoyed the experience of going out to eat. She was a true fan of Neil Diamond, John Denver, the NY Yankees, the NE Patriots, and UCONN Women's Basketball. She loved her family above all else, bringing them to Disney World and attending as many of her grandchildren's sporting events as possible, yelling from the sidelines. She played an incredible and loving role in caring for her nephew and her grandchildren. She will be remembered as kind, loving, generous and full of life and laughter.
She is survived by her spouse Joseph Rackiewicz, her loving children John Rackiewicz, James Rackiewicz (Laura) and Christina Prete (Buddy), her beloved grandchildren Thomas & Alan Rackiewicz and Makenna & Matthew Prete, her sister Marion Clare, her nephew Jeffrey Clare (Jennifer) and niece Alison Clare.
She was predeceased by her father Frank Nicolett, her mother Angela MacLannan and her brother-in-law Roger Clare.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time. A Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth-El Center 90 New Haven Avenue Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Sharon Susan Rackiewicz, 76, of Milford, beloved wife of 56 years to Joseph Rackiewicz, passed away peacefully at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by her family on June 24, 2020 after a period of declining health. Born on September 28, 1943 in Bridgeport she was the daughter of the late Frank and Angela (Christino) Nicolett MacLannan.
Sharon was a graduate of Central High School and graduated as an R.N. from St. Vincent's School of Nursing. She was the epitome of a hands on, loving, compassionate nurse. She spent much of her time in geriatric nursing care and later administration at Pond Point Health Care and Milford Health Care namely. She was a Boy Scout Den Mother for her sons and a Brownie/Girl Scout Leader for her daughter. She later helped as a leader with her granddaughter's Brownie/Girl Scout Troop.
She was an outstanding cook but also truly enjoyed the experience of going out to eat. She was a true fan of Neil Diamond, John Denver, the NY Yankees, the NE Patriots, and UCONN Women's Basketball. She loved her family above all else, bringing them to Disney World and attending as many of her grandchildren's sporting events as possible, yelling from the sidelines. She played an incredible and loving role in caring for her nephew and her grandchildren. She will be remembered as kind, loving, generous and full of life and laughter.
She is survived by her spouse Joseph Rackiewicz, her loving children John Rackiewicz, James Rackiewicz (Laura) and Christina Prete (Buddy), her beloved grandchildren Thomas & Alan Rackiewicz and Makenna & Matthew Prete, her sister Marion Clare, her nephew Jeffrey Clare (Jennifer) and niece Alison Clare.
She was predeceased by her father Frank Nicolett, her mother Angela MacLannan and her brother-in-law Roger Clare.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time. A Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth-El Center 90 New Haven Avenue Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 27, 2020.