|
|
Sharon Woodward
Sharon Woodward, 65, passed away on March 13, 2020 after a long illness at Yale New Haven Hospital. She retired from the State of Connecticut, DOT in 2009.
Sharon was born on June 15, 1954 in Bridgeport, CT to Dorothy (Sanderson) Avery of Milford and the late George Avery. She was a graduate from Johnathan Law H.S. in Milford. Sharon loved life and was always up to having a good time with dancing and music. She loved going to the beach and would enjoy the sun anywhere.
In addition to her mother Dorothy, she will also be remembered by her children, Tyler Woodward and (Frances) of CA, Alanna Woodward and (Thomas Wyllie) of Milford; her sister, Karen Simeone and (Paul) of NC; grandchildren, Jonathan and Sherri Padilla of Milford and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, her longtime boyfriend, John "Jack" Lightcap and many close friends. Sharon was predeceased by her siblings, Dorothy, Jackie and George.
Services will be private. A. Cassidy's Cremation Service is caring for Sharon and her family.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 22, 2020