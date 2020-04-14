|
Sharron McCoon
Sharron Lynn Keefer McCoon, age 66, of Bristol, CT passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 25th, 2020. She fought a long 8-year battle of COPD. She was born on December 13th,1953 to the late Dale Harlow Keefer and Gwendoline Keefer Schatzline. She worked as a construction worker all over the United States, meeting her husband of 35 years in the business. Out of all the places Sharron lived, Hawaii was one of her favorites. This was mostly because of the family reunions and memories she would make there. Sharron enjoyed the simple things like hanging with her family. Survivors include her husband Bernard Randell McCoon of Bristol, CT, her son who she referred to as her "one and only", Dale Lynn Keefer McCoon, of Bristol, CT, his girlfriend Lindsey Werfelman of Redding, CT, and two brothers, Mark and Kenny Keefer of Illinois. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Annie. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 15, 2020