Sheila Brennan Lawther, age 84, of Fairfield passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late James Lawther. Born in Scotland on April 27, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Catherine Wright Brennan. Sheila worked as a legal admin assistant before leaving to run her own business as an interior decorator where she used her many artistic talents. She was a longtime member of her beloved prayer group and devoted to her Lord and her church. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her loving children, Caroline Fain of Shelton, Elizabeth Buttiker and her husband Derek of Trumbull and Kevin Lawther and his wife Nidalin of Oman; her cherished grandchildren, Jonathan and Luke Fain, Emily and Sophie Lawther and Jacob and Catherine Buttiker; her sisters, Elizabeth and Aileen. In addition to her beloved husband James, she was also predeceased by her loving granddaughter, Kaitlin Elizabeth Fain and four brothers and two sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant House, 550 10th Ave., NY, NY 10018 or at (www.ny.covenanthouse.org). For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary