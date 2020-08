Sheila IseppiSheila Iseppi, age 72, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late John Iseppi, went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2020. Due to Covid restrictions, a private memorial will be held at Black Rock Church in Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sheila's memory to St. Vincent's Swim Across the Sound, https://give.stvincents.org/DonateNow For a full length obituary, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com