Shelia M. (Julia) Lynch O'Brien, age 89 of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Michael F. O'Brien, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, April 19, 2019 in her home. Shelia was born in Limerick, Ireland, daughter of the late Jeremiah and Julia Lynch. She retired as a licensed practical nurse, specializing in private duty care. Shelia was active with the Ancient Order of Hibernians Ladies Auxiliary and was awarded Hibernian of the Year. She was also a member of the Gaelic American Club and the Marion Guild of Our Lady of Grace Church. Survivors include her devoted children, Patricia O'Brien Carmolingo and husband John of Trumbull and Owen J. O'Brien and wife Colleen of Bridgeport; six cherished grandchildren, Dorothy Smith and husband Chris, Michael O'Brien and wife Sarah, Kelly O'Brien, John R. Carmolingo, Julia M. Carmolingo, and Lauren C. Carmolingo; three loving great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn O'Brien, Ashby Smith, and Alexandria O'Brien, a dear friend Margie Giordano, several nieces and nephews and her fur babies. She was predeceased by a brother and two sisters Jerry Lynch, Catherine McCarthy, and Ann McHugh. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., in Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. The family would like flowers to be sent or donations made to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary