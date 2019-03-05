Sherri Fugal Furce

Sherri Lee Fugal Furce, age 56, of Oxford, CT, formerly of Milford, CT, beloved wife of 17 years to Robert Joseph Furce, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at home after a valiant fight against cancer. Daughter of the late Jan Peter Fugal, MD and Barbara Ellen Romaine of Milford. She was born in New Haven, CT on September 7, 1962. Sherri was a salutatorian graduate of Foran High School of Milford class of 1980, Yale College Class of 1984 where she majored in Sociology. Sherri was employed for 34 years by Peoples United Bank and rose to the position of Vice President, Operations Manager. Sherri volunteered helping mentally disturbed children, Junior Achievement of New England and was a strong advocate for higher education. Sherri was an accomplished pianist and enjoyed her early years of stage performance, additionally she played cornet in the Yale Precision Marching Band and Pep Band. Sherri enjoyed Broadway Musicals, Old Classic and Science Fiction films. She was an avid reader and loved to ski and scuba. Sherri was extraordinarily independent. She would do her own automotive, plumbing, electrical, and house remodeling work. Sherri loved to travel and hike. She is survived by her brothers Edward Roy Fugal and his wife Patricia, Jan Peter Fugal II, DDS, and his wife Tabatha, Kurt Garrett Fugal and his wife Sherry, and her sisters Rebecca Jeanne Fugal, Lisbeth Ane Fugal Greist and her husband Harold, step sister Laurie Lynn Fugal Ott and her husband William, stepbrother Howard Hugh Fugal and his wife Stephannie. Sherri was predeceased by her sisters Terry Ellen Fugal and Ashlee Elisabeth Canfield Fugal. Sherri is also survived by her two children. The son of her former husband Raffaello Francesco Giuliano Piccoli of Norwalk, Christopher Giuliano Piccoli of Norwalk, and her daughter of Robert Joseph Furce, Amber Christine Furce of Oxford and her stepson Christian James Furce of Monroe. Sherri is also survived by 19 nieces and nephews and one grandniece.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Followed by a private interment. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sherri's name to the Children's Dyslexia Centers of CT or , Springfield, MA. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.

The family would like to thank all of her many friends and coworkers for their love and support.