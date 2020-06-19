Sherry Lynn Soltis

Sunrise 8/5/1965 Sunset 5/30/2020

"Love you to the Moon and Back"

Sherry passed away suddenly at her home in Seal Beach, CA. She was predeceased by her father, Thomas W. Soltis, and leaves behind her beloved mother Laurie A. Soltis, devoted brother Stephen Soltis and his wife Leonia, sister Sarah Soltis, two nieces Emma and Audrey Soltis, nephew Albert Sikorsky of San Diego, CA, her beloved kitties Jessica and Nikki; special longtime friend Laura, and many friends and great neighbors.

Sherry was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, but years later moved to Long Beach, CA, and 5 years later, to a home in Seal Beach, CA. She enjoyed the warm weather and sunny days gardening in her artistic front yard. Sherry's weekly phone calls and emails will be forever missed, especially by her mother.

Once the COVID virus has calmed down, there will be a notice in this paper regarding a mass by the family for Sherry Lynn. We would like to say thank you to everyone for their calls and condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store