Shirley Ann Hargus, age 71, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her home. Born in Bridgeport on April 7, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Charles G. and Mary V. Fiumara Hargus, Sr. Shirley had been employed by the Stratford Public School System, where she worked as a Nurse's Assistant in Stratford High School before her retirement with many years of dedicated service. She also devoted her time to the after school program at the Stratford YMCA for many years, where she built numerous lasting friendships. She was a woman of great faith and attended church every week. She loved going to the movies, however her greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her loving brother, Charles G. Hargus, Jr. and his wife Rosita of Lebanon, PA, her cherished nieces and nephews, James Bodnar (George), David Bodnar (Brenda), C. Scott Hargus (Steffanie) and Danielle Hargus, as well as three great-nieces.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgeport Animal Shelter, 236 Evergreen St., Bridgeport, CT 06606.