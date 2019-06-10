Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Hargus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Hargus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Ann Hargus Obituary
Shirley Ann Hargus
Shirley Ann Hargus, age 71, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her home. Born in Bridgeport on April 7, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Charles G. and Mary V. Fiumara Hargus, Sr. Shirley had been employed by the Stratford Public School System, where she worked as a Nurse's Assistant in Stratford High School before her retirement with many years of dedicated service. She also devoted her time to the after school program at the Stratford YMCA for many years, where she built numerous lasting friendships. She was a woman of great faith and attended church every week. She loved going to the movies, however her greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent with her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving brother, Charles G. Hargus, Jr. and his wife Rosita of Lebanon, PA, her cherished nieces and nephews, James Bodnar (George), David Bodnar (Brenda), C. Scott Hargus (Steffanie) and Danielle Hargus, as well as three great-nieces.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgeport Animal Shelter, 236 Evergreen St., Bridgeport, CT 06606. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
Download Now