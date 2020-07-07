Shirley A. Dizenzo
Thursday, July 2, 2020 Shirley Dizenzo at the age of 77, left this world to be reunited with her beloved son Sammy Dizenzo who predeceased her in 2009. Shirley passed away peacefully in her Trumbull home surrounded by adoring family. Born in Bridgeport on March 25, 1943 she was the daughter of the late of Ethel and Frank Nagy. Shirley was a dedicated wife, mother, and friend. She very much enjoyed her many trips to Aruba with family and friends. She was artistic, loved flowers, and was a wonderful gardener. Shirley was an amazing cook, loved animals, and most importantly, she was a generous soul.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Sam Dizenzo to whom she was married over 55 years. Shirley is also survived by her loving son, Vincent Dizenzo, daughter-in-law, Jessica Dizenzo, and faithful yellow lab Nicki. Her brothers, Ron Nagy, Bobby Stackpole, and sister, Edith Planeta passed away before her. Remaining are her sister, Gerry Saxonmeyer and brother, Frank Nagy along with many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Due to the concerns about special gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the care Shirley received from The Connecticut Hospice, special nurses, and Jody Parralla. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Connecticut Hospice 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com