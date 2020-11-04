Shirley Ekwall
Shirley M. Ekwall, age 95 of Stratford passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November, 3, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was the widow of C. Raymond Ekwall. Born in Bridgeport on January 21, 1925 she was the only child of the late Frank and Miriam Scheibel Wilson. Shirley was an active volunteer, mainly with the Red Cross where in 1990 she was named Volunteer of the Year. She also helped with the Stratford PTA and Stratford Elementary Reading Program for several years. Shirley had a passion for the Stratford United Methodist Church where she was extremely active. She was past president of the United Methodist Women's, served both as a United Methodist Council delegate and delegate to the Bridgeport Council of Churches, and was a member of the Women's Society of Christian Service. She also taught Sunday School and helped with Pancake Day and annual dinners. She enjoyed, reading, the theatre, traveling and adored her cats. She is survived by her son, Glenn Ekwall of West Chicago, IL and her grandchildren; Justin (Michelle) Ekwall of Sheridan, Montana and Ashley (Morgan) Regnas of West Chicago, IL. She is also survived by her loving great-grandchildren, Theodore Ekwall, Piper Regnas, Jonathan Ekwall, Everett Regnas and Cornelia Ekwall. In addition to her beloved husband Ray of 69 years, she was predeceased by her daughter in-law Della Ekwall. Funeral Services will take place on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Stratford United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Donald Kirkham officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may greet the family on Thursday (TODAY) from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. Please be sure to wear a mask and practice social distance. Donations in her memory may be made to Stratford United Methodist Church, 2600 Main Street, Stratford, 06615. To offer online condolences please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com